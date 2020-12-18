Rifle shots fired into home of Nunavut officer while family inside: RCMP

CLYDE RIVER, Nunavut — Nunavut RCMP say a man is facing several charges after shots were fired into the home of a Mountie.

The officer’s wife and several children were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

RCMP had ordered Clyde River’s 1,000 residents into a lockdown on Thursday morning after warning there was an active shooter in the community.

Police say they had earlier responded to a call of an alleged assault and an intoxicated suspect, then went to the home of the RCMP detachment commander.

They say two rifle rounds were fired through a front window.

A man was arrested and is to be charged with several offences that include uttering threats, assault with a weapon and firearms charges.

RCMP say the victim of the assault is expected to make a full recovery.

“The involved RCMP members and families have all been provided available support to ensure their personal health and wellness,” a release said Friday.

“Appropriate contingencies were put in place to ensure that there was no interruption to the provision of policing services to the community.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press