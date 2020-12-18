Pedestrian struck, killed in midtown Toronto parkade

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a midtown parkade, Toronto police say.

Police tweeted at around 6 p.m. that they had been called to a parkade at 234 Eglinton Avenue East, near Mt. Pleasant Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are searching for U-Haul van or pickup truck with damage to the passenger side.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing eastbound on Eglinton Avenue East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.