Ottawa police issue Amber Alert after 9-month-old girl goes missing with mother

Ottawa Police have issued a province-wide Amber Alert seeking the public’s help in locating a missing nine-month-old girl that was last seen with her mother.

Officers say the pair was last seen at 12:08 p.m. in the area of Lebreton Street North and Booth Street on foot.

Sherma Knox, 39, was carrying Magnolia (Maggie) Knox in her arms at the time.

The mother is described as standing approximately 5-foot-7, Black, around 200 pounds, and last seen wearing grey pants, a long black parka with a beige backpack.

Maggie was wearing a striped blue, red and pink shirt, navy-coloured leggings, pink onesie, floral dress, and tan slip-on shoes.

They were last seen in the Dow Lake area.

If seen contact 911 immediately.