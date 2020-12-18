Ontario expands COVID-19 vaccine to 17 hospitals including hardest-hit areas

Ontario’s government has announced new vaccination sites where health care workers and essential caregivers who work in hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes, and other congregate settings will be inoculated.

Over the next two weeks, the Ford government says it will gradually increase its COVID-19 vaccine rollout across 17 additional hospitals, including regions – like Toronto, Peel, and York – currently seeing the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.

Gen. Rick Hillier, the lead of Ontario’s COVID-19 taskforce, said the province is expecting to receive up to 90,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses from the federal government before the end of the year.

Hillier said that as of Friday, Toronto’s University Health Network (UHN) and The Ottawa Hospital have administered over 2,300 doses and will continue to aim to vaccinate over 2,500 health care workers.

The following health care centres, along with UHN in Toronto and Ottawa’s Hospital, will receive the additional doses:

Windsor Regional Hospital

London Health Sciences Centre

Grand River Hospital

Halton Healthcare

Hamilton Health Sciences

William Osler Health System

Trillium Health Partners

Southlake Regional Health Centre

Mackenzie Health

Humber River Hospital

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Toronto East Health Network

Unity Health Toronto

Scarborough Health Network

Lakeridge Health

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre

“Following a successful pilot, we are excited to continue onto the next stage of our rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines to Ontarians,” Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said on Friday.

“While we are planning to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one, we need to first protect our frontline workers and those providing essential care to our most vulnerable.”

Elliott said the 17 aforementioned sites have the equipment necessary to safely store the Pfizer vaccine at -70 degrees C, and the required staff is ready to receive and administer vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine cannot be transferred beyond the initial delivery location at this time.

The Ford government has said that because of this, vaccinations will continue to be administered to health care workers in high-risk settings first, such as long-term care homes and hospitals.

In addition to Pfizer’s treatment, the federal government and prime minister Justin Trudeau recently confirmed that Canada is slated to receive roughly 168,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, pending Health Canada’s approval.

Trudeau also said Canada will obtain an additional 200,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine coming within the next week.

On December 11, Ontario’s government released details on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan saying that Phase 2 will see health care workers and long-term care residents receive the shot starting in early 2021, with most of Ontario getting inoculated as part of Phase 3.

On Monday, the province kicked off its vaccine rollout, officially administering Ontario’s first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to five frontline workers in the city, with Anita Quidangen becoming the first person in Ontario to be inoculated against the virus.