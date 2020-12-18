Officials: 3rd plane crash in a month at airport injures 1

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — One person was injured when a small plane crashed after taking off from a South Florida airport — the third crash the facility has seen in the last month, officials said.

Pembroke Pines police said the crash happened Thursday afternoon at the North Perry Airport, news outlets reported.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Maria Njoku said the single-engine SOCATA TB10 Tobago took off from the airport and later crashed about a mile (1.6 kilometres) away.

Four people were on board and one person was hospitalized, Njoku said.

Further details on the crash weren’t immediately released.

On Nov. 23, a pilot was killed after his single-engine plane crashed while trying to land at the small airport. The pilot reported engine trouble shortly after takeoff and attempted to land while approaching a runway.

A week later on Dec. 2, a small Piper plane crashed after landing at the airport. The two people on board were not injured.

The Associated Press