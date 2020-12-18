Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' no longer eligible for international film Oscar

Last Updated Dec 18, 2020 at 3:28 pm EST

Telefilm Canada says Deepa Mehta’s “Funny Boy” has been disqualified from competing for best international feature film at the Oscars because it falls short of the non-English language requirements.

The Academy of Motion Picture of Arts and Sciences notified Telefilm that Mehta’s coming-of-age story, originally billed as being mostly in the Tamil language, doesn’t meet the criteria.

Best international feature is awarded to a film produced outside the United States with predominantly non-English dialogue.

Telefilm says the “technical discrepancy” means “Funny Boy” will instead be submitted for consideration in the best picture and best screenplay categories.

More coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEARED: WB 401 west of Victoria Park express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:42 AM
Another cold morning across the GTA but temps are on the rise. Sunny and a guaranteed high of minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more