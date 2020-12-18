NewsAlert: Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' no longer eligible for international film Oscar

Telefilm Canada says Deepa Mehta’s “Funny Boy” has been disqualified from competing for best international feature film at the Oscars because it falls short of the non-English language requirements.

The Academy of Motion Picture of Arts and Sciences notified Telefilm that Mehta’s coming-of-age story, originally billed as being mostly in the Tamil language, doesn’t meet the criteria.

Best international feature is awarded to a film produced outside the United States with predominantly non-English dialogue.

Telefilm says the “technical discrepancy” means “Funny Boy” will instead be submitted for consideration in the best picture and best screenplay categories.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.

