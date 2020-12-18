Loading articles...

Nebraska Capitol to close, offer no tours on Christmas Eve

Last Updated Dec 18, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s Capitol will close on Dec. 24 now that President Donald Trump has declared the Christmas Eve a federal holiday.

The Office of the Nebraska Capitol Commission said it won’t be offering tours that day or Christmas Day on Dec. 25. The Capitol will reopen for tours on Dec. 26.

It will close again on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

The Associated Press

