Man, 70, dies after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga gas station parking lot

A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in a gas station parking lot in Mississauga.

Police were called to Morning Star and Goreway Drive just after 6 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

There are no road closures in place because the incident occurred in a parking lot.