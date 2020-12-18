Loading articles...

Man, 70, dies after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga gas station parking lot

Last Updated Dec 18, 2020 at 7:24 pm EST

A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in a gas station parking lot in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/David Misener

A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in a gas station parking lot in Mississauga.

Police were called to Morning Star and Goreway Drive just after 6 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

There are no road closures in place because the incident occurred in a parking lot.

