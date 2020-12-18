Loading articles...

Loblaw, George Weston to buy shares from Weston family

Last Updated Dec 18, 2020 at 7:58 am EST

TORONTO — The Weston family says it is selling some of its shares to George Weston Ltd. and Loblaw Companies Ltd. in an internal reorganization. 

The sale by Galen Weston will leave him as controlling shareholder of bakery and real estate company George Weston Ltd., with 52.8 per cent of the outstanding shares.

The companies say after the deal, George Weston Ltd. will have 52.6 per cent of the outstanding shares of the Loblaw grocery store and drug store company.

The deal, which is technically with an entity owned by Galen Weston, gives the two companies a 97 per cent discount on the average purchase price of the shares.

The companies say Galen Weston has no plans to sell any additional shares outside the Weston family.

The announcement says the shares will change hands after the markets close on Dec. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WN, TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: SB 427 express ramp to the Gardiner - the truck has been removed. Crews doing some final sweeping before re…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:42 AM
Another cold morning across the GTA but temps are on the rise. Sunny and a guaranteed high of minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more