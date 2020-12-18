Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Last Updated Dec 18, 2020 at 3:44 pm EST

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 21

Qilian International Holding – Jiuquan, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by Univest Securities/Loop Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol QLI. Business: Chinese producer of traditional medicines, chemical and fertilizers.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEARED: WB 401 west of Victoria Park express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:42 AM
Another cold morning across the GTA but temps are on the rise. Sunny and a guaranteed high of minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more