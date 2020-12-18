Loading articles...

India’s coronavirus cases cross 10 million as new cases dip

Last Updated Dec 18, 2020 at 11:28 pm EST

NEW DELHI — India’s coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year.

Additional cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 25,152 from a peak level of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The epidemic has infected nearly 1% of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States.

The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 145,136.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:09 PM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:06 PM
Retweeted @JeffTaylorTPS: #Friday vibes from Humber Bay W Park Etobicoke @weathernetwork #shareyourweather @680NEWSweather @MurphTWN @torontodotc…
Latest Weather
Read more