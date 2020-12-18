Durham's regional chair urges province to keep them in red zone: 'We were not consulted'

Durham Region’s chair and its mayors issued a statement on Friday calling on the Ford government to keep its municipality in the ‘Red-Control‘ zone instead of being placed under lockdown.

With Toronto and Peel Region’s lockdown set to expire on Monday, Premier Doug Ford says a decision is coming on whether or not to extend restrictions for certain areas or to enforce a more stringent lockdown across southern Ontario.

It’s led to Durham’s regional chair John Henry and its eight mayors to speak up, saying they wish to be consulted on a decision of such great importance and prefer to stay out of lockdown citing statements that “were not driven by Durham Region or any of the eight local-tier mayors.”

“Recently, there have been several reports about support of a Grey-Lockdown approach for Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area,” Durham Region said in a statement.

“First, let me reiterate that we fully support the protection of our public’s health. We will do whatever is needed to help flatten the curve – provided the data confirm it for our region.”

“However, recent reports, about Durham possibly moving into a lockdown, were not driven by Durham Region or any of the eight local-tier mayors. We were not consulted, nor given the opportunity to comment… Yet, we were elected by the people; chosen to make decisions on their behalf. Because we know our region best; and, we should be helping to shape these decisions for our local communities,” the statement continued.

Toronto and Peel Region, two of Ontario’s hardest-hit areas, were first placed under ‘Grey-Lockdown‘ measures on November 23.

Following a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, York Region and Windsor-Essex officially joined them under lockdown on December 13.

According to the latest data courtesy of Durham Public Health, specific city’s, such as Pickering and Ajax, continue to report the highest positivity rate per 100,000 population.

Ontario’s updated epidemiological data, measured from December 6 to December 12, shows Durham Region is unwaveringly behind other COVID-19 hotspots such as Toronto, Peel, York, and Windsor.

During this timeframe, Durham saw a slight decrease in new cases from the week before, reporting 557 infections compared to 602 recorded from November 29 to December 5.

“Durham Region would like to be consulted before any decisions are made. Our region is vastly different from others in the GTHA,” the statement reads.

“As the largest geographical jurisdiction in the Greater Toronto area—totalling over 2,500 square kilometres—the needs of our residents and business owners are vastly different from surrounding regions… Based on the numbers, Durham Region should remain in the red zone.”

On Friday, Durham reported 89 new COVID-19 cases – up from 73 the day before.

Ontario reported 2,290 new cases of COVID-19 and over 68,200 tests completed on Friday.

Locally, there are 691 new cases in Toronto, 361 in Peel, 296 in York Region, 207 in Windsor-Essex County, and 126 in Hamilton.