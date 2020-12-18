Loading articles...

Currier Museum of Art to close for a month during pandemic

Last Updated Dec 18, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

CONCORD, N.H. — The Currier Museum of Art is planning to close for a month during the coronavirus pandemic, but it will hold its traditional “Noon Year’s Eve” event for children online this year.

The Manchester museum said Friday it will be open through Sunday, and then close until mid-January, when it will evaluate whether it’s safe to reopen.

“Our region has recently experienced an alarming spike in cases and the Currier Museum is doing all it can to contain the spread of COVID-19 and avoid burdening local health resources,” museum officials said in a news release. “Many museums in Massachusetts and Maine have also temporarily shut their doors as a precaution.”

The museum usually has over 600 guests for its Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Participants in the virtual program this year will get a guided tour of an exhibit called “Open World: Video Games in Contemporary Art,” with performances. Participants also will get art kits to make a pixilation-inspired collage, party hats, festive masks, and bubble wrap fireworks.

The Associated Press

