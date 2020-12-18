Bus driver in Finland convicted over crash that killed 4

COPENHAGEN — The driver of a bus that plunged about from a bridge onto railway tracks in central Finland two years ago was found guilty on Friday of reckless driving that caused the death of four people and injured 22. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

The District Court of Kuopio said the 51-year-old man, who was not identified, lost control of the vehicle on Aug 24, 2018, outside Kuopio, some 350 kilometres (220 miles) northeast of Helsinki.

It hit five cars stopped at a red light before plunging 10 metres (33 feet) onto railway tracks, Finnish broadcaster YLE said. There was no train on the track at the time.

Several of the passengers on the bus later said they were scared by the man’s driving earlier in the journey.

The driver admitted causing the death of three Swedes and one Finn, and injuring others.

The Associated Press