Toronto and Peel to remain in lockdown, announcement coming Monday regarding future restrictions

Ontario’s premier says a decision on whether or not to enforce stricter restrictions in areas being hit hardest by COVID-19 will come on Monday as Doug Ford engages with health officials on what to do next.

Ford confirmed that, with Toronto and Peel Region’s lockdown set to expire on Monday, the two municipalities will remain under the province’s ‘Grey-Lockdown‘ zone with additional details to be provided at 1 p.m. on December 21.

“The trends we’re seeing throughout Ontario are very, very concerning,” Ford said in a brief update on Friday.

“Nothing is more important to our government is to ensure we protect the health and safety of each and every province. I have asked for an emergency meeting with all CEOs of all hospitals in Ontario. I want to listen to what’s happening on the ground, within hospitals and ICU units.”

A source tells 680 NEWS that the Ford government is considering different options currently being looked at and debated by the cabinet that involves a possible lockdown after Christmas in southern Ontario, noting that nothing is final as of now.

Ford said he will sit down with the cabinet over the weekend to gather and look over all the necessary data from Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams.

“We’re asking for your help. We’re asking for your support,” the premier added.

“As for the lockdowns in the areas that are expiring Monday, I can tell you they won’t be expiring. We will continue on with lockdowns within those regions.”

Toronto and Peel both entered a 28-day lockdown on November 23.

On Wednesday, Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, reported 850 new COVID-19 cases as well as 19 additional deaths leading to mayor John Tory calling for stiffer restrictions ahead of the holidays.

From January 25 to October 20, de Villa said Toronto reached 25,000 cases of COVID-19. Toronto Public Health (TPH) maintains it has taken approximately eight weeks to double the number of cases to more than 50,000.

The Ontario Hospital Association, meantime, issued another letter asking for immediate action to avoid a “devastating surge in COVID-19 patients.”

“We’re seeing a lot of transmission across regions. Some of it is because essential workers must go to their jobs in the health-care, transportation, and food production industries,” said Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the OHA.

“Unfortunately, some of it is also people crossing into areas with looser restrictions for non-essential reasons such as shopping, hair cuts, and social visits.”

The OHA is also recommending that ‘Grey-Lockdown’ zones of the province’s framework be re-evaluated by health experts to determine if additional or stricter restrictions are necessary.

Ontario Health sent out a memo on Tuesday warning every hospital CEO in the province to prepare to activate their emergency plans within 48 hours if needed.

Ontario reported 2,290 new cases of COVID-19 and over 68,200 tests completed on Friday.

Locally, there are 691 new cases in Toronto, 361 in Peel, 296 in York Region, 207 in Windsor-Essex County, and 126 in Hamilton.