Amber alert issued for 9-month-old girl in Ottawa allegedly taken by mother
by News staff
Posted Dec 18, 2020 3:21 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 18, 2020 at 3:31 pm EST
An Amber Alert has been issued after Magnolia (Maggie) Knox was allegedly taken by her mother Sherma Knox. HANDOUT/Ottawa Police
An Amber Alert has been issued by Ottawa Police for nine-month-old female Magnolia (Maggie) Knox.
She was allegedly taken by her 39-year-old mother Sherma Knox.
They were last seen at 12:08 in the area of Lebreton Street North and Booth Street in Ottawa.
Police say Sherma Knox was last seen wearing grey pants, a long black parka, black mesh shoes, a tuque and a beige backpack.
They say Magnolia was wearing a striped blue, red and pink shirt, a pink onesie, a floral dress, navy leggings and tan slip-on shoes.
Police say they’re concerned for the pair’s safety and are asking anyone who sees them to call 911.
{* loginWidget *}