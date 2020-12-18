Amber alert issued for 9-month-old girl in Ottawa allegedly taken by mother

An Amber Alert has been issued by Ottawa Police for nine-month-old female Magnolia (Maggie) Knox.

She was allegedly taken by her 39-year-old mother Sherma Knox.

They were last seen at 12:08 in the area of Lebreton Street North and Booth Street in Ottawa.

Police say Sherma Knox was last seen wearing grey pants, a long black parka, black mesh shoes, a tuque and a beige backpack.

They say Magnolia was wearing a striped blue, red and pink shirt, a pink onesie, a floral dress, navy leggings and tan slip-on shoes.

Police say they’re concerned for the pair’s safety and are asking anyone who sees them to call 911.