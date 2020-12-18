3-year-old, 10 others test positive for COVID-19 following Vaughan birthday party

Health officials are investigating a Vaughan birthday party that has been linked to nearly a dozen cases of COVID-19.

A three-year-old is one of the 11 people who have tested positive for the virus after attending the party at a private residence earlier this month.

York Region Public Health say a total of 22 people were in attendance and up to 18 were inside the home at the same time. The party took place on Dec. 6.

The homeowner has been slapped with an $880 ticket, a $750 fine that comes with a $130 surcharge, for breaking public health restrictions.

The attendees who tested positive range in age from three to 54. Nine are from York Region and two are from Toronto.

York Region Public Health says all close contacts have been contacted. Of the 11 remaining attendees seven have been identified as high-risk contacts and are being advised to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms until Dec. 21.

The four others are being considered low-risk and because they “dropped presents at the door and stayed outside, socially distanced from the porch.”

Health officials say “there have been no school-related dismissals associated with positive school-aged children who attended this party.”

York Region was under ‘Red-Control’ zone restrictions at the time of the party meaning indoor gatherings were limited to just five people.

The region entered the province’s ‘Grey-Lockdown‘ measures on Dec. 14.

Lockdown restrictions mean no indoor organized public events or social gatherings, except with members of the same household, and a limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings of 10 people.