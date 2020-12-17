TTC fares 'will be frozen for 2021,' Tory looks back on pandemic year

Like everywhere else, 2020 in Toronto was defined by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory sat down with Breakfast Television to look back on a year unlike any other.

During the interview the mayor revealed some positive news for transit riders in the city. Tory announced TTC fares will be frozen for 2021.

Tory says the ability to freeze fares is a reflection of the hard work of TTC staff.

“In year like this that’s very hard for us to do but they will have maintained service without a fare increase for 2021,” said Tory.

The mayor is set to discuss the TTC budget further in a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

The news comes a day after the province announced additional funding for the city that will serve several different areas, including transit and housing. The new funding will total $1.2 billion and is on top of $669 million already provided in previous transfers from the province.

The mayor says the money from the province means the city’s books will be balanced in 2020 while 2021 remains a work in progress.

Tory says one of the big challenges for city officials in the new year will be to balance a budget without increasing taxes and cutting services, something he says people can’t bare during a pandemic.

“I’m going to be working tirelessly to get that budget finalized,” said Tory. “We will avoid a big tax increase and service cuts.”

On Wednesday Tory made mention of possible further restrictions over the holiday season. He reiterated this message saying he feels the best way forward would be a region wide lockdown encompassing the GTA and Hamilton.

“I think if we’re going to do something effective, over a period that is generally quieter like the Christmas period, then it should be region wide.”

Tory says the stringent measures in the spring were effective because there was nowhere for people to go.

With Toronto and Peel Region nearing the end of their 28-day lockdown on Monday, Tory has been calling for action to provide as much notice as possible for any further restrictions.

The mayor also believes a pause on in-school learning following the Christmas break would be effective. He says he is in favour of extending the school year further into July to allow for a possible pause to let students go back to in-class learning at a later date.

In a memo issued to school boards on Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says while the transmission of COVID-19 in schools has remained “low” they should prepare for the possibility of remote learning beyond Jan. 4.

Tory confirmed that a vacant home tax will likely be implemented in 2022.

On Wednesday, Toronto city council voted 24-1 to approve putting such a tax together. It’s estimated that even just one percent could bring in more than 55-million dollars a year.

Tory said the vacant home tax is not designed to raise money and he’d be happy if the tax raised no dollars. He says it’s important that houses in the city are for people to live in instead of sitting vacant.

During the interview the mayor was asked about the city’s ability to rebound after the pandemic. The mayor expressed minimal concerns about Toronto being able to regain its economic footing and says once the pandemic ends the economy and affordable housing top his list of priorities.

“Toronto is going to be just as attractive if not more attractive a place to live for people to come and live. It’s going to be a great place invest, work and start businesses.”