Sweet find: York police recovers over $600K in stolen chocolates and nuts

York Regional Police made a sweet find last weekend totaling over $600,000 in stolen chocolates and nuts.

The recovery was part of an ongoing cargo theft investigation by the force’s auto/cargo theft unit and included two stolen tractor trailers.

York police posted about the seizure on Twitter with a nod to a holiday classic.

A festive sing along, YRP style.

On the 5th day of Christmas @YRP investigators seized:

55 skids of chocolate,

a trailer full of pecans,

10 grams of crystal meth & heroin,

3 men in silver bracelets,

aaaaand multiple criminal charges laid

Details here: https://t.co/PBFMGrZla3 pic.twitter.com/4tMsYUF7I1 — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 17, 2020

They say the investigation began last month after investigators identified a group that was involved in stealing loads of cargo.

During the course of the investigation they found a stolen tractor trailer loaded with 55 skids of chocolates worth $360,000 in Toronto. On Dec. 13, a second tractor trailer was found in Vaughan containing 22 skids of pecans worth $270,000.

A man from Toronto and two men from Brampton have been arrested and are facing multiple charges.

Sunil Masoun, 41, from Toronto and Manpreet Samra, 41, and Varinder Dhillon, 35, both from Brampton have been charged with: