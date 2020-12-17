Loading articles...

Sweet find: York police recovers over $600K in stolen chocolates and nuts

York Regional Police recovered over $660,000 in chocolates and nuts following an investigation into cargo thefts. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

York Regional Police made a sweet find last weekend totaling over $600,000 in stolen chocolates and nuts.

The recovery was part of an ongoing cargo theft investigation by the force’s auto/cargo theft unit and included two stolen tractor trailers.

York police posted about the seizure on Twitter with a nod to a holiday classic.

They say the investigation began last month after investigators identified a group that was involved in stealing loads of cargo.

During the course of the investigation they found a stolen tractor trailer loaded with 55 skids of chocolates worth $360,000 in Toronto. On Dec. 13, a second tractor trailer was found in Vaughan containing 22 skids of pecans worth $270,000.

A man from Toronto and two men from Brampton have been arrested and are facing multiple charges.

Sunil Masoun, 41, from Toronto and Manpreet Samra, 41, and Varinder Dhillon, 35, both from Brampton have been charged with:

  • Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Theft of motor vehicle over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – heroin, crystal methamphetamine
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Flight from police
||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:54 PM
UPDATE: Another collision EB Gardiner just east of Jameson, also blocking the two left lanes. Heavy delays into dow…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Lingering light snow this morning. Listen to @680NEWStraffic to help you navigate some of the tricky roads this morning.
Latest Weather
Read more