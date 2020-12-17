Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Rocky Mountain Dealerships shareholders approve go-private deal
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 17, 2020 6:57 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 6:58 pm EST
CALGARY — Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. says shareholders have voted in favour of a deal to take the company private.
The company says 72.3 per cent of shareholder votes in a virtual meeting were in favour of the deal to allow a numbered company to buy outstanding shares for $7.41 apiece.
The deal with the private company, which is controlled by chairman Matthew Campbell and CEO Garrett Ganden, values Rocky Mountain Dealerships at $144 million — or $195 million including debt net of cash and lease obligations, and excluding floor plan payables.
The Calgary-based company says it is the largest farm equipment dealer in Canada with 36 locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
The go-private arrangement must still be approved by the courts before it can go ahead.
The company says if a judge approves the deal, shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, where they traded at $7.39 each today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RME)
The Canadian Press
