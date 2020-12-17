Ontario reports record COVID-19 cases, more than 2,000 for 3rd straight day

Ontario is reporting a record 2,432 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Locally, there are 737 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 209 in York Region, 190 in Windsor-Essex County and 142 in Hamilton.

This is the second day this week the province has broken its record of daily cases and the third day since the start of the pandemic, and third day in a row, with over 2,000 new cases.

Ontario reported 2,275 cases on Tuesday although that came with slightly higher numbers from a change in the date extraction process. The province reported 2,139 cases on Wednesday.

The province is also reporting 23 new deaths as a result of the virus, down from 43 a day ago. The provincial death toll since the onset of the pandemic surpassed 4,000 with Wednesday’s report.

Ontario completed nearly 58,200 tests. This is up from 49,200 tests on Wednesday and 39,600 on Tuesday.

The test positivity rate is four per cent, down from 5.4 per cent in Wednesday’s report.

There are 2,009 more resolved cases.

Of the 23 reported deaths, 13 come from a residents of long-term care home. Homes in the province are reporting 76 new cases from residents and and 33 cases from staff.

There is now a total of 148,967 confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the pandemic with 4,058 deaths. Of the confirmed cases 17,484 are active and 127,425 have been resolved.

Among active cases, 919 people are currently in the hospital. This number is down 13 patients from a day ago. The province crossed the 900 patient threshold for the first time in the second wave on Tuesday. Hospitalizations are up 90 since on week ago.

Among the hospitalized, 263 are in the ICU and 172 are on ventilators. The number of ICU patients is up seven from a day ago while patients on ventilators increased by 15.

More details to come.