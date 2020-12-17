Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,652.94, up 85.52 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $22.36 on 11.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 23 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $42.18 on 10.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down four cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $22.46 on 8.3 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecommunications. Down 33 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $55.43 on 7.1 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 62 cents, or 2.11 per cent, to $30.04 on 6.3 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Down five cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $23.64 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada — Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft is a step closer to returning to Canadian skies, nearly two years after being grounded due to technical issues that resulted in two deadly crashes involving foreign airlines. Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters Thursday that Transport Canada has approved design changes to the plane, among them allowing pilots to disable a faulty warning system that was found to be central to the crashes in 2018 and 2019. Pascale Dery, a spokeswoman for Air Canada, said the carrier will be finalizing its plans for returning the Max to service once regulators approve it to operate in Canada.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX:CP). Up $4.34 or one per cent to $436.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents 360 signal maintainers at the railway in Canada. The railway announced a new tentative five-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11. The new contract is subject to ratification by the union members. CP Rail CEO Keith Creel says the deal is the result of hard work and good faith negotiating between the union and the railway. Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

