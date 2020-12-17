Loading articles...

Man in his 20s critically injured in Brampton shooting

Last Updated Dec 18, 2020 at 12:20 am EST

Police on scene of a shooting in Brampton on Dec. 18, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Peel police say a man in his 20s was critically injured in a shooting in Brampton on Thursday night.

Police were called to the area of Scott and Church streets just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They found one victim inside a residence in the area. Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

