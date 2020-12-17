Male pedestrian dead after collision near Danforth

Toronto police say a male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle just east of Danforth Village.

Officers responded to reports of a collision near Queensbury and Clonmore Avenues on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with what paramedics called serious injuries.

The victim was later pronounced dead. Police said the driver remained at the scene.

There are road closures in place eastbound and westbound at Clonmore Drive from Gerrard Street to Queensbury Avenue as the investigation continues.

This is the second pedestrian to be killed in a collision on Thursday. Earlier, a man died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in Scarborough.