Loading articles...

Male pedestrian dead after collision near Danforth

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 5:50 pm EST

Toronto police say a male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle just east of Danforth Village.

Officers responded to reports of a collision near Queensbury and Clonmore Avenues on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with what paramedics called serious injuries.

The victim was later pronounced dead. Police said the driver remained at the scene.

There are road closures in place eastbound and westbound at Clonmore Drive from Gerrard Street to Queensbury Avenue as the investigation continues.

This is the second pedestrian to be killed in a collision on Thursday. Earlier, a man died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in Scarborough.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of the 427. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Lingering light snow this morning. Listen to @680NEWStraffic to help you navigate some of the tricky roads this morning.
Latest Weather
Read more