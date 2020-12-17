Major COVID-19 outbreak reported at Kingston prison

Correctional Service Canada is reporting a major COVID-19 outbreak in a Kingston, Ont., prison.

The department says at least 80 inmates at the Joyceville Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff and employees have been offered testing for the novel coronavirus and the agency says it is closely monitoring the situation.

It also says all employees are actively screened before entering its institutions.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in a number of federal and provincial correctional institutions. As of Dec. 16, the CSC website reported there had been 647 cases of coronavirus among inmates with 94 active cases.

In Ontario alone, prior to the Joyceville announcement, a total of 13 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.

Correctional Service Canada says all employees and inmates have been given medical masks and face shields.