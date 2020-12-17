Loading articles...

Major COVID-19 outbreak reported at Kingston prison

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 3:15 pm EST

Correctional Service Canada is reporting a major COVID-19 outbreak in a Kingston, Ont., prison.

The department says at least 80 inmates at the Joyceville Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff and employees have been offered testing for the novel coronavirus and the agency says it is closely monitoring the situation.

It also says all employees are actively screened before entering its institutions.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in a number of federal and provincial correctional institutions. As of Dec. 16, the CSC website reported there had been 647 cases of coronavirus among inmates with 94 active cases.

In Ontario alone, prior to the Joyceville announcement, a total of 13 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.

Correctional Service Canada says all employees and inmates have been given medical masks and face shields.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: Lawrence has reopened from Warden to Birchmount. #Lawrence
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Lingering light snow this morning. Listen to @680NEWStraffic to help you navigate some of the tricky roads this morning.
Latest Weather
Read more