Loading articles...

A pandemic makes local news more critical, but also more endangered

In today’s Big Story podcast, 10 months into this pandemic, after so many of us rediscovered how vital local news can be, there are even fewer local newsrooms in Canada than when it began.

How did we end up here? What are we losing when small-town papers die? How is it possible this virus has made local news both more necessary, and more impossible to sustain as a business, than ever before?

GUEST: April Lindgren, principal investigator for the Local News Research Project

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:19 AM
VEHICLE FIRE: #WB401 west of highway 25. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Some lingering snow this morning for the west end. Advisories have been dropped. It's a cold one out there again…
Latest Weather
Read more