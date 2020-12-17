A pandemic makes local news more critical, but also more endangered

In today’s Big Story podcast, 10 months into this pandemic, after so many of us rediscovered how vital local news can be, there are even fewer local newsrooms in Canada than when it began.

How did we end up here? What are we losing when small-town papers die? How is it possible this virus has made local news both more necessary, and more impossible to sustain as a business, than ever before?

GUEST: April Lindgren, principal investigator for the Local News Research Project

