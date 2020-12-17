Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Le Chateau founder and wife leave insolvent company as it prepares to close doors
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 17, 2020 6:15 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 6:28 pm EST
MONTREAL — Le Chateau Inc. says its founder and his wife have left the insolvent company as it prepares to close its doors.
Herschel Segal and his wife, Jane Silverstone Segal, resigned as directors effective Wednesday.
Silverstone Segal had ceased to be board chairwoman and chief executive effective Oct. 26, shortly after it obtained creditor protection.
The Montreal-based company thanked them for their “contributions, efforts, service and dedication” over the years.
Le Chateau is liquidating as it prepares to close after about 60 years of operation.
Segal started the company in the late 1950s and later co-founded DavidsTea, which is also in creditor protection but is restructuring under the leadership of daughter Sarah.
The clothing brand became a mall staple and a hit with young shoppers in the 1980s and ’90s before foreign retailers like H&M and Zara entered the Canadian market and caused trouble for Le Chateau and other Canadian clothing names.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.