Loading articles...

Lactalis Canada signs deal to buy Agropur Cooperative's yogurt business

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 2:28 pm EST

OTTAWA — Lactalis Canada Inc. has signed a deal with Agropur Cooperative to buy its Canadian yogurt business, Ultima Foods Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement includes the Iogo and Iogo Nano yogurt brands, as well as the Olympic yogurt, sour cream and kefir brand. 

In addition, the companies say the transaction includes yogurt production facilities in Granby, Que., and Delta, B.C., as well as the operations at a leased distribution centre in Longueuil, Que.

Lactalis Canada, formerly Parmalat Canada Inc., says it will add about 450 employees as a result of the acquisition.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the Competition Bureau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: Lawrence has reopened from Warden to Birchmount. #Lawrence
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Lingering light snow this morning. Listen to @680NEWStraffic to help you navigate some of the tricky roads this morning.
Latest Weather
Read more