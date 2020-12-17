Loading articles...

Hearing today for N.B. man found not criminally responsible for killing four people

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 4:14 am EST

Matthew Vincent Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench for the opening of his murder trial in Fredericton on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

FREDERICTON — A disposition hearing will be held in Fredericton today to determine what happens to Matthew Raymond after a jury in November found him not criminally responsible for killing four people.

Raymond shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, as well as Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello in 2018.

His defence argued he had a mental illness and believed he was defending himself from demons.   

Raymond is currently detained at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.  

According to the Criminal Code, a disposition hearing can result in an accused being detained at a hospital, discharged with conditions, or discharged absolutely.  

Today’s hearing will include impact statements from some family members of the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

