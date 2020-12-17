Loading articles...

Germany takes in sick kids, others from Greek migrant camps

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

BERLIN — A plane carrying 88 asylum-seekers, including 19 sick children, arrived in Germany on Thursday as part of the country’s pledge to take in migrants from camps in Greece, the Interior Ministry said.

The charter flight was the last as part of fulfilling a promise by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in March to help Greece with a total of 243 sick children and their close families. Three more families were to arrive soon on a commercial flight.

Overall, Germany has taken in 1,519 migrants from Greece since April, including 150 children who had been left in need of emergency shelter after a series of fires destroyed the country’s largest refugee camp, Moria, on the island of Lesbos in September.

Included in that figure also are some of the 1,553 migrants — 408 families with children — that Germany has said it will take from various Greek islands who already have been granted protected status in Greece, the ministry said.

The Associated Press

