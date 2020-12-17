Loading articles...

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 4:44 am EST

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a Citizens' Convention on Climate, in Paris, Monday, Dec. 14. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

It said the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced.

It said he would isolate himself for seven days. “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” it added.

The Associated Press

