Feds fund new integrated teams on money laundering, earmark $98.9 million

OTTAWA — The federal government is creating new teams to investigate money laundering across Canada.

The RCMP says the teams will work collaboratively and be based in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

They will bring together various agencies to investigate money laundering and cases involving proceeds of crime.

The RCMP says in a news release that the federal government will spend $98.9 million over five years to modernize the RCMP and strengthen its ability to fight money laundering and identify proceeds of crime.

The RCMP says the teams will include Mounties, a Crown counsel adviser and members of the Canada Border Services Agency, Canada Revenue Agency and Forensic Accounting Management Group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.

