Loading articles...

Defence to begin closing arguments in Toronto's van attack trial

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 4:14 am EST

TORONTO — The defence is set to give its closing arguments today at the trial for the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

The defence argues Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

The prosecution argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., knew what he was doing was wrong. 

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

The only issue at trial is his state of mind at the time of the killings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:19 AM
VEHICLE FIRE: #WB401 west of highway 25. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 11:47 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 11:46PM UPDATE: Some pretty steady snow falling in Etobicoke, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Mississauga, North York, and Downtown Toro…
Latest Weather
Read more