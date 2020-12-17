Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: RCMP warn of active shooter in Nunavut community of Clyde River

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 10:44 am EST

CLYDE RIVER, Nunavut — RCMP say officers are responding to an active shooter in the Nunavut community of Clyde River.

A short news release from police advises everyone to remain in their homes until they are told the can leave.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone has been hurt.

Clyde River has a population of about 1,000 and is on the northeast shore of Baffin Island. 

More coming …

The Canadian Press

