Coca-Cola Canada Bottling plots expansion plan in Ontario and Quebec

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 10:28 am EST

Bottles of Coca-Cola products are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at a store in Dania Beach, Fla. The Coca-Cola Co. said it saw gradual improvement in the third quarter, as it turned its focus to emerging leaner from the global pandemic. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TORONTO — Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd. plans to spend more than $35 million in an expansion plan that will allow it to move production of several products to Canada from the U.S.

The money will be spent at two plants in the Greater Toronto Area and one in Montreal.

The company is putting $17 million into its Weston plant to install new equipment in response to growing demand for many of the carbonated beverages the company makes.

The new equipment is to start up in the first quarter of 2021 with full production timed for the spring. 

Coke Canada Bottling says it will also spend $12.8 million at its bottling facility in Brampton, Ont. The project will create nine new jobs in Brampton on top of the current 1,300 and is expected to be operational this summer.

In Quebec, the company will invest $5.5 million at the Coke Canada Bottling facility in the Montreal suburb of Lachine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

