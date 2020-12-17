Loading articles...

Coalition Avenir Quebec member out of caucus for not following COVID-19 rules at bar

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 4:14 pm EST

Quebec's National Assembly is deserted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

QUEBEC — A member of the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec party is temporarily out of caucus after a video surfaced of him breaking COVID-19 rules at a holiday gathering.

In a statement released by the party today, Denis Tardif, member for Riviere-du-Loup-Temiscouata, admitted to breaking the rules and apologized. 

Government whip Eric Lefevbre said in the statement that he accepted Tardif’s offer to be temporarily removed from caucus. 

Lefevbre says the government is taking the situation very seriously and that Quebec’s hospitals are under pressure because of the pandemic.

Tardif was caught on video, obtained by TVA network, not wearing a mask at a holiday party and breaking physical distancing rules.

The party was held at a brewery in his riding, located about 430 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Tardif will also lose his position as chair of the caucus for the following legislative session. 

“Last night I made a mistake,” he wrote. “I should have led by example, limited my contacts and respected the distancing rules … I invite the entire population to continue to follow the rules. “

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEAR: Intersection of Harwood & Achilles has reopened. #Ajax
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Lingering light snow this morning. Listen to @680NEWStraffic to help you navigate some of the tricky roads this morning.
Latest Weather
Read more