As vulnerable youth face CERB clawbacks, Trudeau says Liberals looking over options

N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh says he wants the government to tell the Canada Revenue Agency not to go after vulnerable people who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told The Canadian Press that no one will be forced to pay back money if they aren’t able, or applied in good faith for the aid.

But Singh says that’s not going far enough.

He wants Trudeau to issue a directive right away to tell the C-R-A not to go after artists and young people that are vulnerable.

New Democrats have spoken with Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough’s officials, but Singh says he didn’t have any responses that gave him evidence for optimism.

Similarly, child-welfare groups have quietly raised concerns to federal cabinet ministers but left meetings without any hint something would be done.

RELATED: CERB program ends as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Some 441-thousand people have received letters in recent weeks from the C-R-A, questioning their eligibility for the CERB, and warning they may owe back some of the payments.

Groups that support them are warning repayment efforts could lead many to become homeless and are asking the government to grant amnesty for any of these youth who received the CERB.

“You would receive amnesty from repayment as a measure of recognizing your particular vulnerability,” said Rachel Gouin, executive director of the Child Welfare League of Canada.

“It should not be that hard.”

Faced with the issue, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government didn’t give aid to vulnerable people to pay the bills through the pandemic “to then claw it back afterward.”

“We need to have a system that goes after people who are deliberately trying to defraud the system,” he said Wednesday in an interview with The Canadian Press.

RELATED: ‘CERB’ switching over to new program under Employment Insurance on Sunday

“But people who received money that they needed, or made good-faith mistakes about the application, should not worry about it.”

The letters have created a groundswell of anxiety as the Canada Revenue Agency questions whether some of the nearly nine million CERB recipients met eligibility rules for the payments.

The government has always said it would check afterward on eligibility and recoup wrongful payments, part of a process Trudeau described as a way to help Canadians have confidence in their institutions during a crisis and root out fraudsters.