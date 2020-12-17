Loading articles...

Building permits rise 6.2% in November, despite pandemic

Last Updated Dec 17, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing rose 6.2% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Housing starts rose 1.2%, and are 12.8% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, to an annualized rate of 1.547 million.

Building permits totalled 1.64 million annualized units. The figure remains up 8.5% from a year earlier, as the housing market remains one the strongest parts of the U.S. economy despite the widespread pandemic and increased lockdowns.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 at the 427 - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Lingering light snow this morning. Listen to @680NEWStraffic to help you navigate some of the tricky roads this morning.
Latest Weather
Read more