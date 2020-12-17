12 TDSB schools closed for COVID-19 outbreaks

Another Toronto District School Board (TDSB) building has been closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak as schools ready for the holiday break on Friday.

Toronto Public Health has advised TDSB to shut down Nelson Mandela Park Public School.

The TDSB COVID advisory page lists three infections among students and three infections among staff at the Regent Park school.

The school board is reportedly considering moving students from the Island Public School to Nelson Mandela. The merge is being looked into because students who attend school on the island are having problems getting to class due to ferry restrictions.

The move would be made in the new year upon approval.

Nelson Mandela Park Public School has previously been used as an emergency evacuation site for island students.

There are now twelve TDSB schools shut down as a result of COVID-19.

Here’s a list of closed schools with the number of infections as of 9 p.m. Dec. 16.

City Adult Learning Centre – 5 students, 2 staff, 10 resolved cases

Clairlea Public School – 6 students, 1 resolved case

David Lewis Public School – 6 students, 2 staff, 1 resolved case

Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy – 3 students, 7 resolved cases

Grenoble Public School – 7 students, 2 staff

Humber Summit Middle School – 2 students, 2 staff, 3 resolved cases

Humewood Community School – 1 student, 1 staff, 4 resolved cases

Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute – 25 students, 8 resolved cases

Nelson Mandela Park Public School – 3 students, 3 staff

Oakridge Junior Public School – 1 student, 1 staff

R.H. McGregor Elementary School – 7 students, 3 resolved cases

Thorncliffe Park Public School – 7 students, 1 staff, 42 resolved cases

In a memo issued to Ontario school boards on Thursday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says while the transmission of COVID-19 in schools has remained “low” they should all prepare for the possibility of remote learning beyond Jan. 4.

“We are recommending that boards encourage students and staff to take home any materials that they may require for remote learning before they leave school for the holiday period so that we can continue to be ready for all scenarios,” reads the memo.

Earlier this week Humber Summit Middle School and Clairlea Public School were advised to close by Toronto Public Health.

TDSB recently announced nine other schools will be closed until early January due to COVID-19 outbreaks, including a pair of East York schools that were set to re-open on Monday for in-class learning.

On Sunday the board announced the closure of City Adult Learning Centre, Humewood Community School, R.H. McGregor Elementary School, David Lewis Public School and Grenoble Public School. Late Sunday, the TDSB added Oakridge Junior Public School to the list.

Toronto Public Health dismissed classes at Thorncliffe Park Public School back on Dec. 3 after asymptomatic testing uncovered a significant outbreak. The neighbouring Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy was closed last week after a number of student cases were discovered.

Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute will also remain closed until after the Christmas break after 14 students were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive, days before staff and students were to undergo asymptomatic testing.

All high schools in the York Catholic District School Board have switched to remote learning for three days this week, Wednesday to Friday.

All shut down TDSB schools are expected to reopen on Jan. 4.