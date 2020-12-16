Loading articles...

Trudeau offers condolences as search called off for sailor missing off California

Last Updated Dec 16, 2020 at 7:58 am EST

OTTAWA — The search has been called off for a master sailor from Winnipeg who was lost at sea off the coast of California this week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement of condolences Wednesday to the family and shipmates of Duane Earle.

Earle is believed to have accidentally fallen overboard the HMCS Winnipeg on Monday, as the ship was returning to B.C. from a deployment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Commodore Angus Topshee said Earle was last seen aboard early Monday morning and the crew noticed he was missing several hours later.

Trudeau expressed gratitude Wednesday for Earle’s 30 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces.

He also thanked American searchers who joined the Canadian Armed Forces in the search for Earle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press

