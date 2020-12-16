Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto to receive over $1 billion in provincial funding
by News Staff
Posted Dec 16, 2020 10:14 am EST
Ontario Minister for Municipal Affairs Steve Clark introduces the Better Local Government Act at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on July 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A major financial boost is coming to Ontario municipalities hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The provincial government made several funding announcements in different areas on Wednesday, including public transit, which will total $1.2 billion for the city of Toronto.
Steve Clark, The Minister of Municipal Affairs, has announced the second phase of the provinces ‘Safe Restart’ funding program.
“Today I am proud to announce that we are helping to ensure that every single municipality in Ontario is entering 2021 without an operating deficit from 2020.”
Clark says the province will be allocating an additional $396 million to the 48 municipalities in the province that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.
Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga and Ottawa are among the municipalities that will receive the funding.
Cities across the province have had major financial setbacks this year with. In Toronto alone there is a gap of approximately $1.8 billion.
Clark says fund are being given to cities “who have demonstrated a need for additional assistance to cover those 2020 operating pressure.”
More details to come.
