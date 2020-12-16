65 guns and $18-million worth of drugs seized in what police call biggest one-day bust in history

Toronto police are calling it the biggest one-day seizure of drugs and firearms in the service’s history after more than $18 million worth of drugs and 65 firearms were recovered from an Etobicoke apartment.

On Wednesday, superintendent Domenic Sinopoli said one arrest has been made so far.

“Members of 22 Major Crime Unit successfully uncovered what is believed to be the biggest single-day seizure of its kind for the Service. I want to recognize their hard work and thank them,” Sinopoli said.

“This seizure alone has saved countless lives by taking guns out of the hands of criminals and dangerous drugs off our streets.”

On November 17, investigators executed a search warrant in the Park Lawn Road and Berry Road area. Once inside, Sinopoli said it is alleged they discovered a significant number of drugs and firearms.

Among the illegal firearms seized, 57 were handguns as well as eight long guns. Approximately 15,000 rounds of ammunition were also recovered along with high powered and extended magazines.

“These guns were not destined for lawful gun owners who we’re practicing at their local gun clubs,” Sinopoli said.

“We allege that these guns were destined for the street gang use and as such, presented a significant threat to public safety for all of our communities.”

Also discovered was 181 kilograms of drugs with a street value of over $18,000, including quantities of cocaine, crystal meth, and fentanyl.

Police said 45-year-old Daniel Dubajic of Toronto faces more than 70 drug charges including four counts of possession of a schedule substance for trafficking and 53 counts of possession of an unloaded regulated firearm as a result.

Dubajic is expected to appear in court on January 7.