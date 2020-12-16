Loading articles...

Toronto legal clinic asks city's top doctor to suspend evictions during pandemic

Evictions were suspended in the province until the summer and the Landlord and Tenant Board is now working through a backlog of cases. Erik Eastman

A Toronto legal clinic has asked the city’s top doctor to suspend residential evictions during the pandemic.

The letter from Downtown Legal Services says ongoing evictions during the second wave of COVID-19 are a public health risk.

Ontario’s government has not yet taken action on an opposition motion supporting a freeze on evictions.

Lawyer Benjamin Ries writes that Dr. Eileen de Villa has “legal authority and responsibility” to take the measure.

Ries also wrote to Dr. David Williams requesting a provincial order that restricts enforcement of evictions.

Bryan Doherty, a tenant organizer with ‘Keep Your Rent Toronto’, says suspending evictions during the pandemic doesn’t go far enough.

He says a temporary ban on evictions won’t address unaffordable rents in the city and will mean even more people lose their homes whenever the suspension lifts.

Evictions were suspended in the province until the summer and the Landlord and Tenant Board is now working through a backlog of cases.

In early December, an anti-eviction rally was held in downtown Toronto in support of tenants struggling to pay rent during the pandemic.

Protesters gathered outside the head offices of MetCap Living, a property management group for more than 300 apartment communities in the city, near Richmond and Jarvis Streets.

