SIU investigating Brampton crash involving stolen vehicle

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked there mandate after a collision following a police chase in Brampton early Wednesday morning.
Peel Police responded to a call just after midnight and it is believed the driver of a stolen vehicle sped away from officers.
Police say the driver has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a pursuit. The driver is believed to have been impaired.
The crash occurred on Williams Parkway west of Kennedy Road.
Police are also investigating a second scene in Brampton on Kennedy Road just north of Church Street.
The intersections of Williams Parkway/Kennedy Road and Kennedy Road/Church Street remain closed in all directions for the investigation.
