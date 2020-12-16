SIU investigating Brampton crash involving stolen vehicle

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked there mandate after a collision following a police chase in Brampton early Wednesday morning.

Peel Police responded to a call just after midnight and it is believed the driver of a stolen vehicle sped away from officers.

Police say the driver has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a pursuit. The driver is believed to have been impaired.

The crash occurred on Williams Parkway west of Kennedy Road.

Police are also investigating a second scene in Brampton on Kennedy Road just north of Church Street.

The intersections of Williams Parkway/Kennedy Road and Kennedy Road/Church Street remain closed in all directions for the investigation.

Motor Vehicle Collision (with injury)

– Williams Pkwy. west of Kennedy Rd. Brampton, closed both directions for MVC investigation

– Involving stolen vehicle/pursuit

– Driver believed impaired

– Use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 16, 2020