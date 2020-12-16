Loading articles...

Man injured in Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Dec 16, 2020 at 10:14 pm EST

Police on scene where a man was shot in Scarborough on Dec. 16, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A man in his 30s was injured in a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene at Meandering Trail and Wolverine Way shortly before 9 p.m.

Police found the victim with serious but non-life threating injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark SUV.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

