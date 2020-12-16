Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
No funds for provinces that don't agree to improve long-term care standards, PM hints
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 16, 2020 5:05 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 16, 2020 at 5:14 pm EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hinting that provinces that don’t want to work with Ottawa to improve standards in long-term care homes won’t get federal funding.
In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press today, Trudeau says his government will “happily partner” with provinces that want to improve standards and will help them with the costs of doing so.
He says provinces that don’t choose to take the federal government up on that offer will have to explain to their residents why they are not providing the highest level of care to seniors in long-term care facilities.
The pandemic has exposed deplorable conditions in some long-term care homes, whose residents account for more than 80 per cent of the deaths in Canada from COVID-19.
Delivery of health care is a provincial jurisdiction and some premiers, particularly Quebec’s Francois Legault, have strenuously objected to idea of the federal government setting national standards for long-term care facilities.
But Trudeau says ensuring the dignity and safety of seniors is not a matter of jurisdiction.
