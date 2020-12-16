Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,567.42, up 60.94 points.)

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Down $2.65, or 10.06 per cent, to $23.69 on 15.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Down $1.06, or 3.31 per cent, to $30.95 on 12.2 million shares.

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:PG). Materials. Up 48 cents, or 19.05 per cent, to $3 on 11.6 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Down one cent, or 0.1 per cent, to $10.31 on 10 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 57 cents, or 2.49 per cent, to $22.31 on 9.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up six cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $22.50 on 8.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Aphria Inc. — In the latest sign of the cannabis industry’s efforts to streamline its operations and take advantage of what they hope will be a promising U.S. market, two of Canada’s most prominent pot companies said Wednesday that they plan to merge. Leamington, Ont.-based Aphria Inc. and Nanaimo-based Tilray Inc. announced they will unite under the Tilray name — a move they say will help them slash costs, control the biggest slice of the Canadian retail market and dominate the burgeoning U.S. cannabis industry with pro forma revenue of $874 million. They will control more than 17 per cent of the retail cannabis market — the largest share held by any Canadian licensed producer.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. (TSX:CU). Down four cents to $31.71. Canadian Utilities Ltd. has asked the Alberta Utilities Commission if it can defer compulsory electricity and natural gas distribution rate increases set to come into effect at the start of the new year. Canadian Utilities owns both Atco Gas and Atco Electric. If approved, the company says the plan would keep the distribution rates on hold for more than 1.2 million customers in the province. Canadian Utilities says the move would help support families and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and collapse in oil prices. Canadian Utilities has a presence in more than 300 Alberta communities.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX:EQX). Down 24 cents or 1.8 per cent to $12.86. Equinox Gold Corp. has signed a friendly agreement to acquire Premier Gold Mines Ltd. which will spin out its Nevada assets in a new U.S.-focused gold miner to be called i-80 Gold Corp. Under the deal, Equinox Gold will acquire Premier’s interest in the Hardrock Project in Ontario, the Mercedes Mine in Mexico and the Hasaga and Rahill-Bonanza properties in Red Lake, Ont. Premier’s South-Arturo and McCoy-Cove properties will be held by i-80 Gold, which will also complete Premier’s previously announced acquisition of the Getchell Project, all in Nevada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press