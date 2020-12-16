Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man ruled insane, not guilty in shooting near a Waffle House
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 16, 2020 6:23 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 16, 2020 at 6:28 pm EST
A man accused of shooting and wounding a police officer outside a Waffle House restaurant in Florida has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show.
Jovan Sisljagic, 29, will remain in custody after a Duval County judge committed him last month to a state mental hospital, the Florida Times-Union reported. The order said the Bosnia native suffers from a major mental illness and is manifestly dangerous to himself and others.
The confrontation began in August 2018 when Sisljagic shot at a passing police vehicle in Jacksonville Beach, officials said. Sisljagic ran and was confronted by other police officers a short distance away. Cpl. William Eierman and two other officers exchanged gunfire with Sisljagic, officials said. Eierman was struck in the leg, while Sisljagic was hit in the shoulder.