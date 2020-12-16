Toronto man arrested, charged in child luring investigation

Peel Regional Police and analysts from its Internet Child Exploitation Unit have arrested a Toronto man connected to a child luring investigation.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigated a man that placed an advertisement on an online classified site titled ‘Teen Creampie‘ seeking sex with teenagers.

Officers allege that between November 16 and November 27 the man communicated online to arrange to have sex with a female he believed to be under the age of 16.

The man used various messaging and social media platforms under the personas “Mik Maximus”, “Kinky Mik” with the associated email kinkymikailus@gmail.com, and “Mik Max” with the associated username ‘mikailusmax’.

On Nov. 27, Peel police arrested 35-year-old Mikail Moolla of Toronto who was charged with making an agreement or arrangement to commit sexual assault on a child and luring a child to commit invitation to sexual touching, among other offences.

In 2017, investigators said Moolla was arrested and charged by Toronto Police with offences relating to luring another person he believed to be under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose but was released with several court-imposed conditions.

Officers said anyone who has had contact with Moolla in relation to this investigation is being urged to contact police.