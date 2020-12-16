Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Last Updated Dec 16, 2020 at 11:14 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell .044 cents at $5.9660 a bushel; Mar. corn rose .06 cents 4.2760 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .02 cents at $3.35 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced .238 cents at 11.9140 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle was off .0017 cent at $1.1315 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .005 cent $1.4075 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .0115 cents at .6493 a pound.

The Associated Press

